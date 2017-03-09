Harry Potter Actor Jim Tavaré Suffers Broken Neck, Punctured Lung from Car Accident

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavaré — who played Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron — was involved in a serious car accident that left him with multiple injuries, including a broken neck, a punctured lung and 15 broken ribs.

His wife, Laura, took over the actor’s Facebook page on Tuesday, writing, “This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision.”

“He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery,” she continued. “This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

Tavaré appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England, the comedian also cowrote and starred in the BAFTA-winning series The Sketch Show.

His wife did not release details as to where the car accident took place, but the actor spends most of his time in Los Angeles, according to The Guardian.

Via: http://people.com/movies/harry-potter-actor-jim-tavare-serious-accident/

