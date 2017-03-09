Harry Potter Actor Jim Tavaré Is in Critical Condition After Car Accident

Jim Tavaré was involved in a serious car crash on Monday. The Harry Potter actor — who played the owner of the Leaky Cauldron in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — was in a head-on collision that left him with several injuries, including 15 broken ribs, a broken neck, and a punctured lung. His wife, Laura, shared the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday, writing, “Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He’s currently in ICU intensive care. . . . He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.” While there are no further details at the moment, our thoughts are with Jim and his family.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jim-Tavare-Hospitalized-After-Car-Accident-2017-43285808

