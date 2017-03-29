Harry Potter ﻿Reunion! Luna Lovegood and the Weasley Twins Are All Grown Up at Forbidden Forest Opening

Luna Lovegood and the Weasley twins are no longer barred from entering the Forbidden Forest.

The now-grownup actors who played the fan-favorite characters — Evanna Lynch, Oliver Phelps and James Phelps — reunited for the star-studded opening of the Forbidden Forest, part of the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London on Monday.

Oliver and James played Fred and George Weasley, respectively, the quirky older brothers of Harry Potter’s best friend Ron, while Lynch played the etherial Lovegood.

The trio were joined at the event by Warwick Davis, who played three characters at different points in the franchise, including, Professor Filius Flitwick, the Gringotts bank teller in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and he provided the voice of Griphook (played by Verne Troyer) in the same film.

The Harry Potter theme parks have been prime real estate for cast reunions. Just a few months earlier, Jason Isaacs paid a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and reconnected with Tom Felton, who played his onscreen son Draco Malfoy, and Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom.

The Forbidden Forest leg of London’s Warner Bros Studio Tour opens on March 31.

Via: http://people.com/movies/harry-potter-reunion/

