Gym Buddies! Mark Zuckerberg Does Pull-Ups with Daughter Max on His Back: She’s the ‘Most Demanding Trainer’

Mark Zuckerberg is getting ready to be a father of two — and daughter Max is helping!

The Facebook founder and CEO’s 16-month-old little girl was enjoying quite the ride in a video posted to her dad’s Facebook page Friday. In the clip, Max is strapped to Zuckerberg’s back as he performs a series of pull-ups.

“As soon as I finish she yells ‘More! More!’ Easily the most demanding trainer I’ve ever had,” the technology guru, 32, wrote in the comments, adding a second clip in the comments of himself doing push-ups with Max still attached.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Second Daughter

Zuckerberg’s wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, 32, is currently pregnant with the couple’s second daughter. The father-to-be shared the exciting news earlier this month, in a heartwarming Facebook post complete with photos from the couple’s respective childhoods.

“Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” he wrote. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy.”

FROM COINAGE: What Do You Do When Your Boss “Friends” You on Facebook?

He added, “My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

In December, Zuckerberg shared a clip of his little girl taking some of her first steps — through the lens of a 360-degree video camera.

“This is modern walking,” Zuckerberg quipped in the video.

Via: http://people.com/babies/mark-zuckerberg-daughter-max-pull-ups/

Share

More Celebrity News: