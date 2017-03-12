Gwen Stefani Bonds With Her Boys at the Kids’ Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani hit up the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday with her sons, Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma Rossdale. Gwen walked the red carpet solo, but linked up with her boys inside after changing into a slime-inspired outfit. While the singer may not have taken home any awards this year, she did present pal Ellen DeGeneres with the award for favorite voice from an animated movie for her work in Finding Dory. Sadly, Blake Shelton didn’t make an appearance, but the foursome still looked like they had a blast.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Gwen-Stefani-Sons-2017-Kids-Choice-Awards-43297662

