Guy Who Rapped “Alphabet Aerobics” For a Tonight Show Internship Is Hired!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is known for its hilarious sketches, and this one guy wants to be part of the action. A Washington State University student named Jake Sirianni went above and beyond for his internship application by rapping Blackalicious’s “Alphabet Aerobics,” which Daniel Radcliffe famously performed on the show. Not only did he expertly rewrite the lyrics to be about the show, but he even edited himself into the video.

Aside from gaining a lot of traction on social media, he also caught the attention of the late-night host! The Tonight Show’s official account tweeted him on Wednesday, writing, “We saw your video! Check out the show tonight.” Turns out, he got the internship! Of course, Jake was overjoyed and appropriately responded with a GIF of the host saying “thank you!” See Jimmy’s adorable announcement below.

Introducing our newest summer intern! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/KsaZ5BNq9h

— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 23, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Guy-Rapping-Alphabet-Aerobics-Tonight-Show-Internship-43341035

