Great-Grandmother Claims She Was Punched Multiple Times in a Georgia Walmart Bread Aisle

A great-grandmother suffered bruises to the face and arms after she claims she was punched multiple times by a woman on Sunday in the bread aisle of a Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sandra McClung, 75, spoke to WALB News, a local news station, on Tuesday, saying, “I thought I was safe. I was in Walmart. There had to be something wrong with her, because you just don’t do that.”

McClung was in one of the store’s mobility scooters when she accidentally ran into Alexa Venderburg with her scooter, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The paper, citing a police report, says Venderburg cursed at McClung to move out of the way. When McClung did, the paper says, she cursed Venderburg under her breath, which incited Venderburg to allegedly punch McClung in the face several times, the newspaper reports.

“She starts socking me as hard as she could in the face, which you can tell by my face that it was pretty hard,” McClung claimed to WALB News.

McClung also spoke to WSB-TV, another local news station, about the ordeal, saying, “I had my glasses on and she just kept socking me in the glasses and then she socked me in my mouth because my mouth is real sore.”

“I kept screaming, ‘Help.’ Nobody came,” McClung added.

Walmart security eventually came to help her and that’s when she said she noticed Venderburg had left her cell phone behind.

“She had dropped her phone in my buggy,” McClung tells WSB-TV. “Seems God did that so we could find her.”

Venderburg could face assault and battery charges, according to WALB News.

Via: http://people.com/crime/great-grandmother-punched-multiple-times-walmart/

