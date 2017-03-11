Goldie Hawn’s Instagram Feed Is Like Your Mom’s, Only Funnier

Just a few scrolls through Goldie Hawn’s Instagram feed will have you simultaneously laughing your ass off and wishing she was your mom. The 71-year-old actress has a penchant for posting relatable photos of herself, from passing out while getting her makeup done to hating herself for trying to build a new house. Check out some of her funny pictures and clever captions ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Goldie-Hawn-Funny-Instagram-Pictures-43212874

