Glowing in Green! Beyonce Shares New Pregnancy Photos from Oscars Weekend

Babies’ first Oscar party!

On Saturday, Beyoncé and husband Jay Z swung by the Weinstein Company and Grey Goose’s party for the Academy Award-nominated film Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills, California.

The “Formation” singer, who is expecting twins this year, rocked a $420 fitted, long-sleeved green gown by Nicole Miller, ruby-laden choker and glittery matching bangles, later sharing photos of her stunning ensemble to her website.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Bey and her husband were a little tardy arriving to the event, but considering their parents-to-be status, party host Harvey Weinstein was more than understanding.

“He’s got a good reason if you look at his wife,” the film producer, 64, joked about the couple arriving in the middle of an In the Heights medley performance.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Expecting Twins with Husband Jay-Z: “We Have Been Blessed Two Times Over”

Though Coachella recently announced that Beyoncé had bowed out of headlining this year’s festival due to her pregnancy (she’ll be back in 2018!), she has been keeping active while she can.

Recently, she attended the NBA All-Star game with Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, 5 — and also brought down the house with her Grammys performance earlier this month.

“What makes me most proud and why why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in here for my daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her,” her mom Tina Knowles Lawson said while introducing her daughter’s set.

Via: http://people.com/babies/beyonce-pregnancy-photos-oscars-weekend/

Share

More Celebrity News: