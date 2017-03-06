Gigi Hadid Helps Zayn Malik Accept His iHeartRadio Music Award

Zayn Malik won an iHeartRadio Music Award Sunday night, and while he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in person, he still managed to thank fans for their votes in a memorable way!

After learning he’d won Best Music Video of the Year for his song “Pillowtalk,” the former One Direction singer took to Twitter to thank fans via a video—all the way from Paris!

“I’m currently in Paris—sorry I can’t be there,” he said in the vid. “A little birdie told me that I’ve actually won an award, so thank you very much.”

“I’m very honored. To everyone that voted, it means a lot,” he continued.

Before signing off, Zayn made sure to have his “co-star,” girlfriend Gigi Hadid, get a word in as well.

“Hello guys. Thanks so much,” the supermodel said before blowing the audience a kiss.

Gigi was featured heavily in the risqué video, which featured the couple packing on some serious PDA!

What do you think of Zayn and Gigi’s joint thank you speech? Do you think “Pillowtalk” deserved Best Music Video? Let us know in the comments!

