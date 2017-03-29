George Clooney Gives an Update on Amal’s Pregnancy: “She Is Doing Really Great”

George Clooney popped up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday to promote his upcoming film, Suburbicon. The actor — who is expecting twins with wife Amal — looked dashing in a gray suit and appeared to be in a good mood as he spoke on stage with costars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore and mingled with Dwayne Johnson. In addition to promoting the movie, George gave an update on Amal’s pregnancy, telling Extra, “She is doing really great. She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.” The babies will be the first children for both Amal and George, and the actor is ready for them to arrive. “I know swaddling. I know what I’m in for,” he said. He also joked that diapers will be an important part of life “for me, not for the kids.”

Julianne, who has been a friend of George’s for years, also thinks he is ready to be a dad. “I think it is great. I think he is going to be a natural. I’m not worried about him at all,” she said. Suburbicon, which hits theaters later this year, is a comedy directed by George about a quiet family town where the best and worst of humanity is reflected through ordinary people.

