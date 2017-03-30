Game of Thrones Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Rivals Take Their Seats

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

HBO has revealed a new teaser trailer for Game of Thrones season 7.

The footage shows rivals for the Iron Throne taking their seats as they prepare for war in Westeros.

There’s Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the Red Keep, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in some new setting (Dragonstone’s previously unseen throne room?) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in what looks like the Great Hall of Winterfell. Plus there’s a hint of their mutual enemy, the Night King, at the teaser’s ominous conclusion.

Laid underneath the action is an anachronistic music choice: James’ track “Sit Down,” which includes the lyrics, “In love, in fear, in hate, in tears.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

It’s unclear if this teaser, titled “Long Walk,” is composed of entirely new footage (sure looks like it) and whether it’s from the season itself (probably not?).

Game of Thrones will return to HBO on July 16.

Via: http://people.com/tv/games-thrones-season-7-teaser-trailer/

