Friends Remember Utah Man Killed in London Attack: ‘He Had Such an Uplifting Way About Him’

Friends of Kurt Cochran, the Utah man who was killed in this week’s London terrorist attack, are sharing their dearest memories of him.

Kurt — who was in London with his wife Melissa to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary — is being described by friends as a wonderful person who ran a recording studio in the couple’s basement called Onion Street, according to Fox 13 Now.

“He made me feel beautiful in all the kindest ways,” Kristen Morris, a musician, said of Kurt. “He made me feel like everything I wrote, all my songs, it’s like he got them.”

Kurt was the first person she ever recorded her music with, she told the news station.

“He could go in and help people, open up their hearts and share what was so precious to them because he was such a safe place to go,” she said.

In an interview with the Today Show, Kenny McCurdy said Kurt was a true friend.

“He had such an uplifting way about him that made you feel good,” McCurdy said.

Jared Knierim, Kurt’s friend of 10 years, told Fox 13 Now that he and Kurt had been texting hours before the attack.

“Just yesterday I texted him and said let’s get together Saturday and jam, and he said, ‘In London.’ And that’s all he said,” Knierim said.

When he found out the news that his friend had been killed, Knierim couldn’t stop thinking about his friend’s life.

“It infuriates me that he died by a terrorist attack,” he said. “Because if more people were like him, including the terrorist, then these kinds of things wouldn’t happen.”

Clint Payne, Melissa’s brother and family spokesman, created a GoFundMe relief fund that has so far raised over $60,000. He says the money will go toward helping his sister “cover her regular monthly expenses and loss of income.”

Melissa remains in the hospital following the attack.

Via: http://people.com/human-interest/london-terrorist-attack-utah-man/

