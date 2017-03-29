Friendly Exes! Inside Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli’s Family Vacation (with Their Significant Others!)

Talk about successful co-parenting!

Though they’ve been divorced since 2013, Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli were nothing but smiles while on vacation together over the weekend — and PEOPLE has exclusive images from their time at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Cancún, Mexico.

But it wasn’t a rekindling, romantic trip. The former couple was joined by their two younger daughters — Lola, 14, and Fiona, 10 — Garth’s husband Dave Abrams, and Facinelli’s girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison. (Garth and Facinelli’s eldest daughter Luca, 19, is away at college.)

“The group seemed happy, like a modern family,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “The adults would look to each other to provide cover for one another when the kids were plunging into the pool and gleefully splashing them.”

“There was a lot of laughter and they seem to be having a ton of fun,” continues the onlooker.

Adds the onlooker: “As a whole, the group was very playful, and especially seemed to have fun playing on the beach, kicking around a ball, playing music and just all around entertaining one another.”

