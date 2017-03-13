‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Gives Shocking Divorce Update!

Christina El Moussa is staying positive during her split from Tarek.

The mother-of-three told Entertainment Tonight about her and her ex’s now amicable relationship, “Honestly, I’m doing really good. I’m in a really good place. The kids are really happy, they’re healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot.”

