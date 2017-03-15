Find Out What Year Chris Evans Lost His Virginity

Chris Evans covers the April 2017 issue of Esquire, and in his interview with the magazine, he touched on everything from family to politics to his Hollywood beginnings. Reflecting on his acting career, Chris said that he knew he wanted to act by the time he was in high school, and after doubling up on a few classes to graduate early, he quickly landed an agent and a part on a TV show. With a job in LA lined up for that August, he’d walk into the high school during the springtime just to see his friends. “We’d go get high in the parking lot. I just f*cked off,” he said. “I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life.”

Since then, Chris has had quite the Hollywood evolution, from Not Another Teen Movie to Captain America. Off screen, he’s charmed fans and melted us into a puddle, and more recently, he’s spoken up on the issues that matter to him.

He had a brief Twitter debate with former KKK leader David Duke in February, and of his political voice, Chris told Esquire that he wouldn’t be able to look at himself in the mirror if he felt strongly about something and stayed silent. “I think it’s about how you speak up. We’re allowed to disagree,” he said. “If I state my case and people don’t want to go see my movies as a result, I’m OK with that.”

Check out the rest of Chris’s interview in Esquire.

