FBI Investigating Hate Crime in Shooting of Sikh Man Allegedly Told ‘Go Back to Your Country’

The FBI is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a Sikh man in Washington state last Friday as a potential hate crime, PEOPLE confirms.

Kent Police Chief Kent Thomas tells PEOPLE that the 39-year-old victim was working on his car in the driveway when a man approached him. After a brief altercation in which the man alleges his assailant told him to “Go back to your own country,” the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the arm before fleeing the scene.

The victim wears a turban and does not shave his beard. He is expected to recover from the shooting.

The shooter is about six-feet tall and has a stocky build, Thomas says. He adds the shooter was wearing dark clothing and a mask that shielded the lower half of his face.

A statement provided to PEOPLE by Ayn Dietrich-Williams, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Seattle office, confirms the agency “is assisting the Kent Police Department through a joint investigation of the shooting incident Friday evening.”

The statement adds that the FBI “remains committed to investigating crimes that are potentially hate-motivated and we continue to work with all our community partners in the Seattle area.”

While investigators are not identifying the alleged victim, India’s foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, named the victim in a Sunday Twitter post, writing, “I am sorry to know about the attack on Deep Rai, a U.S. national of Indian origin.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach Rai on Monday.

Thomas tells PEOPLE his department has no suspects identified at this time.

“We are working with our federal partners and other law enforcement in the region, and putting all resources available into solving this crime,” Thomas says.

Friday’s shooting came a week after a man allegedly killed an Indian man and wounded two other men in a suspected hate crime in a Kansas bar.

Adam Purinton, 51, was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder after police allege he shot three men at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed in the shooting. His friend, Alok Madasani, and Ian Grillot, who intervened on behalf of the Indian engineers, were both injured.

Witnesses have told investigators the suspect yelled “get out of my country” before the shooting.

