Faizon Love Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge After Incident in Ohio

Faizon Love, the actor best known for his role in Elf opposite Will Ferrell, pleaded not guilty in an Ohio court on Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked an airport employee.

Love, 48, was arrested and held in the Franklin County jail on Tuesday night and later charged with assault after he argued with a John Glenn Columbus International Airport valet, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Love’s reps were not immediately available for comment.

The actor and comedian, who has been living in Columbus, Ohio, for about a year and a half, was released on $2,000 bond, the Dispatch reports.

Authorities said Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then later pushed him down when the victim attempted to get up, according to WHIO, a local news station.

WBNS-10TV reports that the victim suffered a cut above his eye from the altercation. John Moore, Love’s defense attorney, told the news station that the actor’s car had been parked at the airport for a couple of months as he traveled to different jobs.

If convicted of the charge Love could spend six months in jail and be fined $1,000, according to the Dispatch.

Love has starred in Couples Retreat with Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, as well as Friday and Black-ish.

Via: http://people.com/crime/faizon-love-pleads-not-guilty-assault-charge/

Share

More Celebrity News: