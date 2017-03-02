Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Giggle Their Way Through a Glamorous Movie Premiere

Do you think there’s ever been a day when Tim McGraw and Faith Hill didn’t make at least one person jealous of their sweet relationship? A few weeks after their romantic date night at the Grammys, the adorable pair hit a glamorous afterparty for Tim’s latest film, The Shack, in NYC. They giggled and smiled their way down the red carpet in front of photographers, with Faith literally sparkling in a glitzy silver dress and Tim looking more Silicon Valley than Nashville in his suit and thick glasses. Twenty years of marriage looks good on them, don’t you think?

