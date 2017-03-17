Eva Mendes Debuts New Clothing Collection During Her First Public Appearance in Six Months

Eva Mendes stayed out of the spotlight during beau Ryan Gosling‘s La La Land awards season sweep.

But on Thursday, the actress made her first public appearance in six months at the grand opening of the New York & Company store at the Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida. Her last event was back in September at the fashion show for her previous New York & Company collection.

Mendes, 43, looked stunning in the Alonza one shoulder maxi dress, which is available for $99.95, from her latest New York & Company collection. For an added pop of color, the mother of two accessorized with a multicolor striped belt that also accentuated her waist.

“It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami Area,” Mendes said in a statement from New York & Company. “I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me.”

And expect to see more of Mendes’ designs for the specialty retailer. New York & Company announced Thursday that the Eva Mendes Collection would be expanding to over 50 shop-in-shops and 19 Eva Mendes boutiques. Her newest collection — and largest yet — includes over 100 pieces ranging from apparel and shoes to handbags and jewelry.

“It was important to me for my spring collection to include something for everyone, which is also why we are currently offering more styles and inclusive sizing from 0 to 20,” Mendes shared. “I hope that by expanding my collection to additional locations, even more women are able to find looks that fit their own personal tastes and lifestyles.”

Last week, she accompanied Gosling to Austin, Texas for the premiere of his film Song to Song to kick off the city’s annual South by Southwest film festival.

While she didn’t join the actor for photos and interviews, she was in town and may have attended the premiere with a more low-key entrance. A source at the event said Mendes was staying at the nearby hotel. And she also posted an Instagram snap of the Paramount Theater, where the premiere took place, captioning it with a simple single-heart emoji.

The couple has two daughters, Amada Lee, 10 months, and Esmeralda Amada, 2½.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she told SHAPE for their April cover story. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

