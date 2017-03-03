Emma Watson Cringes at Her First Movie Premiere Outfit from 2001: ‘I Thought I Looked Amazing’

Emma Watson is always one to watch on the red carpet, and she’s proving just how impressive her style IQ is during her Beauty and the Beast promo tour. The 26-year-old actress has been stepping out wearing only ethically produced designs, something that was so important to her, she put together a PowerPoint presentation for her stylist. But she hasn’t always been so confident about her outfit choices.

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host pulled up a photo from Watson’s first movie premiere (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone) in 2001 when she was just 11-years-old. Watch her reaction above.

Watson paired a short sleeve gray dress with purple square-toe boots, a fur boa and a gold clutch (most likely symbolic of the Golden Snitch!).

“Oh wow, this was special,” the actress told DeGeneres of the look. “This was my first ever movie premiere, and my mom and I planned this for weeks. It doesn’t look like it but there was a lot of thought going into this. I thought I looked amazing by the way. Bless me.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All of Emma Watson’s Stylish (and Sustainable!) Fashions from Her Beauty and the Beast Promo Tour

Her style has evolved a lot in the past 16 years, as evident in her latest red carpet run while promoting Beauty and the Beast.

She’s only choosing sustainable pieces from a variety of high-fashion labels including Oscar de la Renta, Louis Vuitton and Emilia Wickstead.

And she’s even incorporated her own confident outfit choices into her role as Belle.

“The first shot of the movie cannot be Belle walking out of this quiet little town carrying a basket with a white napkin in it,” she told Vanity Fair in a recent cover interview. “We need to rev things up!”

Watson added that she made sure Belle’s wardrobe not only matched her surroundings, but also her tenacity.

“The original sketches had her in her ballet shoes, which are lovely — don’t get me wrong,” Watson shares. “But she’s not going to be able to do anything terribly useful in ballet shoes in the middle of a French provincial village.”

The actress maintains that playing the role of Belle is a dream she’s had for a long time.

“If you had told me when I was 5 that I would one day get to play Belle from Beauty and the Beast, I don’t know what I would have done,” she shared with DeGeneres. “I watched it so many times I made my parents crazy.”

Her love for the Disney film was also why she wanted to make sure to portray Belle as an empowered female.

“It was very important to me that she be very active, and in control of her own destiny,” she said. “I wanted her to be powerful. She already was to be honest.”

What do you think of her throwback red carpet look? Share below.

Via: http://people.com/style/emma-watson-cringes-at-her-first-movie-premiere-outfit-from-2001-i-thought-i-looked-amazing/

Share

More Celebrity News: