Emma Thompson Reveals She Once Threatened to Quit a Movie After a Producer Asked Her Costar to ‘Lose Some Weight’ Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

Emma Thompson has no tolerance for body shaming.

The Saving Mr. Banks was discussing the pressure for actresses to be thin in Hollywood while on the Swedish talk show Skavlan last week, and revealed she once threatened to quit a production when a producer asked one of her costars to lose weight.

“There was a wonderful actress in a film I did called Brideshead Revisited,” she remembered of the 2008 film. “The producer said to her, ‘Will you lose some weight?’ And she was absolutely exquisite!”

That’s when Thompson decided to intervene. “I said to them, ‘If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that,’” she revealed.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

For Thompson, the incident was emblematic of a larger problem in show business. “It’s evil what’s happening and what’s going on there, and it’s getting worse. The French fashion industry said they would get rid of size zero and then, you know, they didn’t,” she said.

“The anorexia — there’s so many kids, girls and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat. They don’t eat … Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it’s so tedious and it’s gone on and on,” she added.

After years in the business, Thompson said she has a comeback reserved for any filmmaker who criticizes her appearance: “Sorry, do you want me to be an actress or a model?”

Via: http://people.com/movies/emma-thompson-reveals-she-once-threatened-to-quit-a-movie-after-a-producer-asked-her-costar-to-lose-some-weight/

Share

More Celebrity News: