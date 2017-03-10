Emily Ratajkowski Looks Incredible During a Beach Day With Her Boyfriend

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing some skin, and we love her for it. The model and actress, who has been incredibly outspoken about women’s freedom to express their sexuality however they see fit, looked amazing when she hit the beach with boyfriend Jeff Magid in Malibu on Thursday. Emily rocked a white bikini as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed a few beers with her man.

The Gone Girl actress, who frequently posts steamy photos on Instagram, opened up to InStyle for its March 2017 issue about being comfortable in her own skin. “The main criticism that I get is, ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’” she said. “Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it — it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too. It’s up to me to choose when and how I want to share my sexuality.” Preach, girl.

