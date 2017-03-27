Elle King Paid For Her New Los Angeles Home ‘Without Seeing It in Person’: Why she Says, ‘I Cried’ on Move-In Day

Elle King is making Hollywood her new home!

The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer, 27, shared on social media that she’s relocating to Los Angeles and has made a risky bet on a new pad.

“I swore I’d never move back to LA,” she writes in a post on Instagram. “But I’m so happy in my new home that I signed a lease with the help of daaaarling @jeffretbillinger without even seeing it in person. I just had good faith.”

Putting her trust in Jeffrey Billinger of The Hills Premiere Realty clearly paid off, as King was moved to tears upon visiting the property for the first time.

“Biggest surprise ever was that in my garden there are gardenias, which is my favorite smell in the world,” she says. “I cried when I saw them. It’s those little signs that we MUST take the time to pay attention to. It’s those little checkpoints that let you know you’re on the right path.”

It would seem the house hunting love is mutual, with Billinger sharing his own photo with “America’s Sweetheart.”

“It was such a pleasure working with this amazingly talented young lady,” he writes. “She is such a sweetie.”

King’s move is only one of many exciting opportunities happening for the singer. She’s been busy planning her wedding (and saying yes to the dress!) to boyfriend Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson, who proposed in February of 2015, as well as collaborating with country star Dierks Bentley on their 2017 Grammy nominated hit, “Different for Girls.” But rolling with the punches is all in a days work for King, who is seemingly all about the leap of faith.

“F**k the toe dip,” she says on her Instagram post. “Jump in right.”

