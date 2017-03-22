Elizabeth Olsen Has a New Man in Her Life

Love is in the air for Elizabeth Olsen! The actress is dating Indie singer Robbie Arnett, E! News confirms. The couple first sparked dating rumors in February when they met while on vacation in Mexico, and according to a source, Robbie is a “great guy.” “They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him. She deserves it. It’s very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already,” the insider added. Just a day ago, Elizabeth was all smiles while walking arm in arm with the musician in NYC. Elizabeth famously called off her engagement to actor Boyd Holbrook in January 2015 after nearly three years of dating.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Elizabeth-Olsen-Dating-Robbie-Arnett-2017-43338518

