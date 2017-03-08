Drew Barrymore and Daughter Olive Have a Precious Date With the Easter Bunny

Drew Barrymore and 4-year-old daughter Olive Kopelman got a head start on their Easter celebrations when they attended the Society of MSK’s Bunny Hop in NYC on Tuesday. The mother-daughter duo were as cute as can be as they cuddled up together for pictures with the Easter bunny. The annual charity event raises funds for pediatrics, and even though Drew’s younger daughter, Frankie, wasn’t in attendance, we’re pretty sure this beats the family’s recent trip to Disney World.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Drew-Barrymore-Daughter-Society-MSK-Event-2017-43279677

