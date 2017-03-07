Dream Kardashian Adorably Hams It Up in New Father-Daughter Selfies

The Kardashian genes are strong with this little bundle of joy.

Proud dad Rob Kardashian gushed about 16-week-old Dream on Instagram Monday with a series of father-daughter selfies. “Smile on pretty mama,” he captioned one of three photos.

And Dream definitely has a knack for the camera. Though her dad doesn’t appear in any of the shots, she unknowingly posed and gave an adorable smile.

“Drool on my baby lol … Look how long her eye lashes are … I will never say no this Woman lol,” Rob, 29, wrote.

He also posted a video of nephew Reign Disick giving a sweet smooch to Dream, along with the caption: “Dream’s big cousin Reign is the sweetest … children are the greatest!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been documenting his daddy-daughter dates on social media as of late, most recently expressing his love for Dream as the pair said goodbye.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” said a source of Kardashian and his daughter, whom he welcomed with ex-fianceé Blac Chyna in November. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

These days, the father of one, who has struggled with depression and weight gain in recent years, hasn’t been taking the appropriate measures to manage his type 2 diabetes.

“He remains very unhealthy — both physically and emotionally,” the source explained. “He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna. As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/dream-kardashian-father-daughter-selfies/

