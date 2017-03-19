Drake Reveals He Sends “Drunk Texts” to Jennifer Lopez in His New Song

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Jennifer Lopez may have moved on from Drake with Alex Rodriguez, but it seems Drake is still holding on. The Toronto-born rapper premiered his playlist More Life on OVO Sound Radio on Saturday, and in his song “Free Smoke,” Drake admits he sometimes sends drunk texts to Jennifer. “I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back,” he raps. He also samples her 1999 single, “If You Had My Love,” on “Teenage Fever.”

Drake and Jennifer first started dating in January, but their romance fizzled out a month later. Jennifer previously teased a collaboration with Drake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but she isn’t featured in any of the songs on More Life.

