Dev Patel and Costar Tilda Cobham-Hervey Hold Hands During a Casual Outing With His Mom

Dev Patel and his Hotel Mumbai costar Tilda Cobham-Hervey kicked those dating rumors into high gear when they were spotted holding hands in LA on Tuesday. The duo was accompanied by Dev’s mom, Anita, and were all smiles as they made their way down the street. At one point, Dev even wrapped his arms around both his mom and Tilda. Dev and Tilda are costarring in the upcoming American-Australian thriller based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. His casual outing comes hot on the heels of his Oscars appearance on Sunday. Despite not taking home any awards, Dev still seemed to have a blast at the ceremony with his mom and Lion costar Sunny Pawar.

