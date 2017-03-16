Demi Lovato Confesses Struggle To Stay Sober — ‘So Many Times I Wanted To Relapse’

Demi Lovato just celebrated five years clean and sober, but the 24-year-old singer candidly admits that the road has not been an easy one. “So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

