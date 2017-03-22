Dax Shepard Talks Taking His Daughters Off-Roading: ‘I Strap Their Car Seats Into the Five-Point Harness’

( function() {

Dax Shepard‘s idea of fun lately might begin with a La-Z-Boy, but it ends on the sand dunes.

The actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday to talk about his new movie CHiPs, and took some time to share details about one of his family’s favorite pastimes — including daughters Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 3½.

“We send them to a very hippie preschool where they’re nude all day and paint with their bodies and stuff,” Shepard, 42, jokes to Seth Meyers. “Sincerely, I’m the least cool dad there. When I show up, I have the least amount of tattoos, the shortest hair.”

“So I feel like, as a countermeasure to that, I have to take them to terrible places, so we go to the sand dunes on all of our vacations to go off-roading,” he says with a laugh.

Meyers then holds up a photo Shepard shared to Instagram in November, of a dune buggy in the air, and asks if his girls join their dad for the fun.

“I have car seats strapped to the back,” he jokes, continuing, “I strap their car seats into the five-point harness and then the car seats have a little harness and they have these cute earmuffs.”

But understandably, it’s not a wild and crazy expedition when the girls are around, according to their daredevil dad, who once owned a 1967 Lincoln Continental.

“The girls know is faster, is slower, and they kinda drive,” Shepard explains.

“They find it very amusing to nonstop, and then I have to adjust, but yes. I think it’ll equal out to one normal person.”

