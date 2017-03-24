Dax Shepard Makes Sure Kristen Bell Is the No. 1 Suspect If He’s Ever Murdered

Dax Shepard is taking all sorts of steps to secure his future (if he makes it there). After the CHiPs actor got bumped from the Wednesday spot on Late Night With Seth Meyers in favor of a much bigger star (his wife, Kristen Bell), the actress used her time on the show to talk about the couple’s interesting dynamic. While chatting with Seth about her recent interview with Dateline’s Keith Morrison, Kristen revealed that she actually really needed to talk to him because of something suspicious Dax did on her phone. “My husband googled from my phone, as a prank, ‘How do I get away with murdering my husband?’” Seth then asked, “What’s the prank though?” to which she responded, “That I’m on some watch list I guess.” She then said she asked Keith how much trouble she might be in, and he broke the news to her: “quite a bit.” We’ll vouch for you, Kristen. Don’t worry.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristen-Bell-Seth-Meyers-March-2017-43345206

Share

More Celebrity News: