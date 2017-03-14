Damn, Girl! Megan Fox Channels Her Inner Sex Kitten In New Lingerie Campaign

Renowned lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood just teamed up with one of Hollywood’s hottest bombshells — Megan Fox.

The Transformers star turned up the heat in the brand’s Spring 2017 collection ad campaign as she stripped down to jewel-toned bras, a black latex ensemble, and lacy garters and bodysuits. She even indulges viewers with a flirty pillow fight with the camera man! Megan sure knows how to work it.

In fact, the sizzling brunette is currently designing her own personal collection with Frederick’s of Hollywood, which is set to launch this Christmas. Consider that a head start to get on Santa’s nice list!

