Corinne Olympios Parties It Up on the Beach in Miami After Being Sent Home on The Bachelor

Corinne Olympios was recently sent home on The Bachelor, but she certainly isn’t at home moping around. In fact, she’s doing quite the opposite. On Saturday, Corinne was spotted partying it up at the beach in Miami with a group of friends. Clad in a white Kiini swimsuit, the 24-year-old put her bikini body on display while dancing and enjoying a few drinks. Corinne’s fun outing comes less than a week after she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she played coy about whether or not she’d been invited to Bachelor in Paradise and said she didn’t know if she would even want to do it. Perhaps she’s too busy running her “multimillion-dollar” business?

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Corinne-Olympios-Bikini-Pictures-Miami-March-2017-43264213

