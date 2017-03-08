Comedy and Tragedy! Jensen Ackles Shares Theater-Inspired Photo of Twins: ‘Those Are MY Kids Alright’

They may have shared close quarters for nine months, but Jensen Ackles‘ twins are as different as can be.

In a Tuesday snap on the Supernatural star’s Instagram account, the father of three shared a bit of detail about daughter Arrow Rhodes and son Zeppelin Bram — specifically, how the 3-month-olds remind him of the theater.

“Comedy&Tragedy. Those are MY kids alright. #dadlife,” Ackles, 39, captioned a snap of his twins where one is smiling widely and the other sports an unmistakable pouting expression.

For emphasis, the actor hilariously spliced a drawing of laughing and frowning theater masks at the bottom of the photo, with the corresponding mask underneath each twin.

This is the second photo of his twins that Ackles has shared to his Instagram account. In January, he posted a family snap that included the whole gang: himself, Arrow, Zeppelin, wife Danneel Harris Ackles and their daughter Justice Jay, 3½.

“#family #happy2017 #spnfamily,” he captioned the snap, in which he is all smiles while bottle-feeding one twin with each hand.

The babies were born Dec. 2, and their dad announced their arrival in the cheekiest way: with a photo of Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2.

“Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes,” he wrote to accompany the Dec. 3 post. “They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning.”

