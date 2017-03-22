Colton Haynes Wants Kids “Really Soon,” Teases His “Pregnancy” on Instagram

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Colton Haynes is dropping some not-so-subtle hints about his impending fatherhood. The 28-year-old Teen Wolf star, who got engaged to celebrity floral designer and artistic director Jeff Leatham earlier this month, surprised fans when he added “soon to be father” to his Instagram bio and shared a photo of himself shirtless on Sunday that he captioned, “Covering that layer of pregnancy while I can.” Last week, TMZ caught up with Colton in LA, and he told cameras that he and his new fiancé were planning to have kids “hopefully really soon,” before quickly adding, “not before we get married.”

For the record, it’s not the first time Colton has made headlines for a pregnancy-related reason. Back in March 2016, he posted a black and white snap of himself cradling what appears to be a baby bump, writing, “My career & life didn’t actually start flourishing until the day I decided to listen to my own instincts. . .I’m not going to conform to what people think is normal…and neither should any of you.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Colton-Haynes-Talks-About-Wanting-Kids-March-2017-43337753

Share

More Celebrity News: