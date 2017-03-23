Cities Around the World Show Solidarity with London Following Terror Attack

Cities around the world illuminated landmark buildings Wednesday evening to show solidarity with London after authorities confirmed five people were killed and 40 injured after a brazen car and knife attack outside U.K. Parliament.

In the capital city, Big Ben, which is just 0.1 miles away from the crime scene, lit up red to honor the victims of the terrorist attack. Also, the Metropolitan Police Service flew its flag at half-staff over Scotland Yard to mark the death of Keith Palmer, the 48-year-old member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command who served on the police force for 15 years before his death. He was a husband and father.

Flag at half-mast over Scotland Yard tonight to mark the death of our officer & the other victims of this afternoon’s attack in #Westminster pic.twitter.com/NqaGSqJtmt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted a video with the caption, “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Neighboring city Birmingham brightened up the Library of Birmingham in red, white and blue colors of the Union Jack.

The city hall building in Tel Aviv’s Rabin square in Israel was also illuminated with the national flag of the United Kingdom.

#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4 — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017

Meanwhile, the lights of Paris’ Eiffel Tower were dimmed at midnight to commemorate those killed. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo released a statement on Twitter that read: “Thoughts to the victims and their loved ones, solidarity with my friend Sadiq Khan, the Londoners and the British people.” And in a statement, Hidalgo said that Paris and London share “a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy.”

Pensées aux victimes et à leurs proches, solidarité à mon ami Sadiq Khan, aux Londoniens et au peuple britannique pic.twitter.com/SBP7MZZlyM — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) March 22, 2017

At about 2:40 p.m. (GMT), an assailant careened a car through one of the busiest and most recognizable parts of Britain’s capital, hitting dozens of pedestrians before crashing into the gate outside the Palace of Westminster during Prime Minister’s Questions time. The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed a police officer. Scotland Yard is calling the incident terrorism.

British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the deadly car and stabbing attack near Parliament, assuring the world that the city remains unbroken by the violence. “We will all move forward together,” she said outside 10 Downing Street in London, less than half a mile from the site of the attack. “Never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

May, 60, called the assault — which authorities said wounded 40 and killed five, including a police officer and the assailant — “sick and depraved.”

The attack in London fell on the one-year anniversary of twin bombings in Brussels.

