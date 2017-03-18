Cindy Crawford Is Very Excited For George Clooney to Become a Dad

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are currently expecting twins, and his good friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber couldn’t be happier. “I’m very excited. Obviously we’re fans of parenthood,” the fashion icon and mother of two recently told E! News. “She’s just so amazing, and they’re just so happy. It just seemed like a natural next step.” Not only did Cindy gush about how excited she was for George to become a father, but she admitted that she noticed the chemistry between him and Amal right away, adding, “It was like all of a sudden he might get married and he might have a family.”

Cindy and Rande were also part of the small group of friends who attended George and Amal’s Venice, Italy, wedding in September 2014. So, do they have any advice for the couple? “George has always been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice,” Rande told People. “He is going to be an amazing dad; Amal is going to be an incredible mother.”

