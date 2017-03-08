Ciara Channels Demi Moore While Baring Her Baby Bump in a Topless Photo Shoot

Ciara hasn’t been shy about how much she’s enjoying her second pregnancy, which she proved once again in a stunning photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar’s website. Appearing completely topless, the “Body Party” singer — who first announced she was expecting a child with husband Russell Wilson in October — strikes a Demi Moore-esque pose in the gorgeous photo, putting her ever-growing bump on display. Ciara revealed that she’s been hard at work making her new album, and luckily Russell has been supporting her every step of the way. “When you know they’re going to be your champion, always in the corner . . . ,” she trailed off, before elaborating on how much her husband’s encouragement means to her. “If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams, whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life . . . I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Although she didn’t mention when she’s due, Ciara revealed something even sweeter: her 2-year-old son, Future Jr. (whom she shares with ex-fiancé and rapper Future), can’t wait to be a big brother. “He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,’” the proud mom said. “‘Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.” Given how adorable Ciara’s relationship with little Future is, we know we’re in for some major doses of cuteness whenever she and Russell welcome their new addition.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ciara-Topless-Photo-Harper-Bazaar-March-2017-43276238

Share

More Celebrity News: