Chris Hemsworth Blesses Instagram With a Very Casual, Very Sexy Photobomb

Chris Hemsworth is an actor, a devoted father, a loving husband, and . . . an expert photobomber? Sure. The Thor star posted a hilarious photo on Instagram on Monday that shows two of his friends posing together in front of a pool. While the snapshot would have been perfect for a frame or a desktop background, one thing managed to get in the way: Chris. As his blissfully unaware friends smile at the camera, he can be seen nonchalantly posing shirtless in the background while clutching a beer. “Hey guys get out of my shot @lukemun @aprilmun,” he captioned the photo. While this isn’t on the same level as Justin Timberlake’s photobomb of Emma Stone at the Oscars, we’ll still gladly take it (aka stare at it for hours).

