Chris Evans’s Skydiving Video Will Only Intensify Your Fear of Heights

Chris Evans graces the cover of Esquire’s April issue, and for the magazine, the Captain America actor decided to go skydiving. Prior to taking the plunge, Chris started having second thoughts, saying, “I started exploring the sensation of ‘What if the chute doesn’t open?’ Those last minutes where you know. You’re not gonna pass out; you’re gonna be wide awake. So what? Do I close my eyes? Hopefully, it would be quick. Lights out. I f*cking hope it would be quick. And then I was like: If you’re gonna do it, let’s just pretend there is no way this is going to go wrong. Just really embrace it and jump out of that plane with gusto.”

Chris — who stars in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film — had to get permission from Marvel before jumping from 12,500 feet with Skydive Perris. “They give you all these crazy insurance policies, but even if I die, what are they going to do? Sue my family? They’d probably cast some new guy at a cheaper price and save some money.” Chris last skydived when he was dating Jessica Biel back in 2006, so clearly, he isn’t afraid of dying.

