Chris Evans Calls Jenny Slate His “Favorite Human” After Their Breakup

Despite their recent split, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have nothing but nice things to say about each other. Chris recently talked about his admiration for his Gifted costar in a new interview with People, calling Jenny “my favorite human.” “She’s the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say,’” he continued. “It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful. She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”

43311596

Chris and Jenny first met during their audition for Gifted, and they instantly connected. They dated for almost a year but eventually called it quits in late January. During a recent interview with Vulture, the actress dished on their breakup, saying, “I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chris-Evans-Talks-About-Jenny-Slate-March-2017-43371815

Share

More Celebrity News: