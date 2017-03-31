Charlie Hunnam on Trying to Bond with Robert Pattinson Onset: ‘There Was a Real Distance Between Us’

Some actors form lifetime friendships with their costars after long, difficult productions.

Unfortunately, that was not the case for the cast of The Lost City of Z, according to its leading man, Charlie Hunnam.

The Sons of Anarchy star recently opened up to Screen Daily about his bonding — or lack of bonding — with his costar Robert Pattinson.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna , but I didn’t spend any time with Tom or Robert,” he said during the Berlin Film Festival.

“I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” he revealed.

Despite the chilly reception, Hunnam conceded that if Pattinson was method acting, it did create the “right dynamic on screen.”

After wrapping the shoot, Hunnan said Pattinson started to make an effort to connect. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” he admitted, “so I think it was about the work.”

Of course, it’s possible the Twilight star was just really hungry. Pattinson told PEOPLE at The Lost City of Z premiere that he and his costars had lived on as little as one meal a day while portraying 1920s adventurers who disappeared into the Brazilian jungle while searching for the infamous City of Z.

“I had literally eaten nothing for the entire time,” he explained of his dietary restrictions for the role, adding, “I loved it afterwards, for like a week in London, where I have a 28-inch waist. I was like, ‘Ooh! Skinny jeans!’”

Their new movie hits theaters April 14.

