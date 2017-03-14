Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Welcome Daughter

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer just added a little girl to their brood!

The actor spouses are new parents to a daughter, Murray confirmed via Instagram.

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go,” Murray captioned a photo of his daughter holding his finger. “I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys.”

The new baby joins a 1-year-old big brother, whose name has not been released.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Murray, 35, and Roemer confirmed their baby news to PEOPLE via Murray’s rep in November.

“Is it a Rave or Daddy Duty … ” the One Tree Hill alum cheekily captioned an Instagram snap of himself sucking on a pacifier. “#daddyduty #Thispacifiermakesmereadyforfootballsunday.”

In January, Roemer shared an adorable baby-bump photo, taken while the couple attended the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2.

“We’re fans. It was great! Baby girl could have used some earmuffs though… #johnwick2 #datenight,” Roemer, 32, captioned the shot of the glowing couple.

“Hey baby girl … keep it down in there we’re on the carpet:) cameo by Baby Murray,” Murray captioned a sweet December shot of himself kissing Roemer’s baby bump at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles.

“Cameo meaning- just a kick or two … So blessed. #Fatherhood #gqmagazine #menoftheyear #family #mypack,” he added.

At the event, Murray told E! News that he was excited — and prepared — to be a dad again, although it will be a bit of a different ball game this time around.

“It’s incredible. I’m shaking in my boots,” he said. “I did one — awesome. Now I’ve got it down to the science.”

“Me and my boy, we’re good! We’ve got wrestle play time. He loves beating on dad at night,” Murray added. “We know his shows, we know what he likes, what he doesn’t like. And now it’s a girl, and I have no idea what to expect.”

The new father of two admitted that he and Roemer hadn’t quite settled on a name for their daughter yet.

“We’re really struggling, not gonna lie,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s because every man, that’s their little princess, that’s their little girl — and what could ever be good enough for them?”

He joked, “It may be one of those last-second moments where we’ve already left the hospital and we go, ‘You know what you are? You look like a Cleetus. Cleetus Jr.!’ “

Via: http://people.com/babies/chad-michael-murray-and-sarah-roemer-welcome-daughter/

Share

More Celebrity News: