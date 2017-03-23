Casey Wilson Is Going to Be a Mom Again

Congratulations are in order for Casey Wilson and her family! The Happy Endings alum is expecting her second child with husband David Caspe. Casey, who is currently in her second trimester, announced the exciting news on her B*tch Sesh podcast on Wednesday, saying, “Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again. I’m so excited. I was feeling so sick for about a month, but now I’m . . . not feeling great.” Casey and the producer tied the knot back in 2014 and are already parents to nearly 2-year-old son Max (who, by the way, makes a mean Donald Trump).

