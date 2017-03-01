Casey Affleck on His Controversial Oscars Win: “Everyone Deserves to Be Treated With Respect”
Casey Affleck snagged the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday, but not everyone was happy with the results. Throughout award season, the Manchester by the Sea actor’s past sexual assault allegations have been at the center of news, and on Tuesday, Casey finally addressed the controversy in an interview with the Boston Globe. “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he said. “There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.” Casey also explained that the parties involved are prohibited from commenting on the case and that none of the people condemning him online know the real truth.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Casey-Affleck-Talks-About-His-Oscars-Win-43247408