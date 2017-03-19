Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Once Got His Ass Kicked by Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to talk up his TV miniseries, The Kennedys After Camelot, and talk quickly turned to the former Friends star’s Canadian roots. After bonding with bandleader Paul Shaffer for being “half-Canadian,” Matthew revealed that he actually went to school with current prime minister and Prince Eric lookalike Justin Trudeau — and that he used to beat him up. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t . . . so it was pure jealousy.” Watch the video above now.

