Brooklyn Beckham Is 18! See How David and Victoria Celebrated Their “Baby Boy”

Brooklyn Beckham rang in his 18th birthday on Saturday, and his proud parents wasted no time in showering him with birthday love. David kicked off the fun on Instagram by sharing an adorable throwback photo of Brooklyn sitting in a bathtub covered in bubbles. He then followed it up with a hospital photo of himself holding a newborn Brooklyn, gushing, “So on this day 18 years ago this little man came into our lives . . . To say we felt blessed is an understatement . . . Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome, polite and driven young man . . . Happy birthday Bust you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub.”

Victoria echoed similar sentiments, uploading a video montage of Brooklyn through the years, writing, “I can’t believe our baby is 18 today. We are all so proud and love u so much @brooklynbeckham x Happy Birthday Buster x Lots and lots of love x” Brooklyn, of course, celebrated like any other 18-year-old living in London would — he hit the pub! Excuse us while we add these snaps to the family’s ongoing list of cute moments together.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/David-Victoria-Beckham-Birthday-Messages-Brooklyn-43263860

Share

More Celebrity News: