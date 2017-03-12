Britney Spears’s Bikini Video Will Have You Saying, “Gimme More”

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

It may only be March, but Britney Spears’s body is ready for Summer. On Friday, the pop star uploaded a video of herself writhing around on the beach in a sexy yellow bikini. “TGIF ☀️,” she captioned it. Not only do we get a peek at her rock-hard abs, but check out those legs! Clearly, all that time at the gym has paid off!

