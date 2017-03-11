Brie Bella Reveals the Beautifully Unique Name of Her Unborn Daughter

Brie Bella revealed back in October that she’s expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Daniel Bryan. While the little one has yet to make her big debut, the couple already revealed her adorable name: Birdy Joe Danielson! The Total Divas star graces the cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby’s April issue, and E! News got an exclusive look at her accompanying interview. “Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” she told the publication. “Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names. I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!” We’re sure little Birdy will have the sweetest face to accompany her classic name.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/What-Name-Brie-Bella-Daughter-43291949

Share

More Celebrity News: